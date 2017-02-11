Greensboro Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop, Released From Hospital

Friday, February 10, 2017: Greensboro Officer shot, suspect injured during traffic stop

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro Police said an officer and one other person was shot following a traffic stop around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The shooting happened at Bernau Avenue and Baker Street. Two Greensboro Police Officers were patrolling the area after Crime Stoppers got a drug tip.

The officer's saw two people in a red sedan at the outskirts of the Hickory Trails neighborhood. When they tried to pull over the car, the driver did not stop.

Officers followed the car and called for backup.

After the driver of the red car drove a couple blocks, they pulled over on the 4200 block of Romaine Street. Both the driver and the passenger got out of the car started to run.

The officer that was not driving, hopped out the car and chased after the suspects. After catching Carlos Keith Blackman, the passenger, there was a brief but violent struggle.

According to the officer's body camera, police think that the officer had Blackman on the ground and was trying to handcuff him when he assaulted the officer and escaped.

While the one officer was trying to handcuff Blackman, the other female officer was arresting the driver of the car. When she saw her partner running after Blackman she quickly followed.

Audio from body camera's show there were several gunshots fired in rapid succession. Right after the shots were fired, the female officer found her partner with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Blackman kept on running, and was later found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died in the hospital later that night.

RELATED: Suspect In Greensboro Police Shooting Dies, Officer's Condition Improving

The officer has since been released from the hospital. He told Greensboro police that he is grateful for all of the prayers and warm wishes he has received from the public.

"This is a very trying time so we ask that the community keep every person in their thoughts and prayers," said public information officer Susan Danielsen.

The Mayor of Greensboro, Nancy Vaughan, joins those concerned about everyone affected by this incident.

“On behalf of the city of Greensboro, our prayers and well wishes go out to the officers and their families for a full and speedy recovery. In addition, we would also like to recognize that another family is grieving, and we send out our prayers and support to them as well.”

The SBI is now investigating the incident and both officers are placed on administrative duties as the investigation continues.

Both officers and the driver of the other car's names have not been released yet.

At the crime scene the SBI found a weapon that did not belong to the officers involved. They believe it belonged to Blackman. The investigation is in early stages and police said more information will be released.

The last Greensboro officer that was shot was in 2009.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free your App download store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2017 WFMY