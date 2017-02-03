GSP search for driver after chase, crash in stolen BMW

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

ATLANTA - A chase involving a stolen BMW ended with when it crashed into an apartment building in Buckhead.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Sgt. John Cronin with Georgia State Patrol said a trooper on duty initiated a traffic stop for a driver speeding on Piedmont Road in a 2014 BMW 750Li.

The driver sped away and the trooper followed. Sgt. Cronin said the driver lost control while traveling along a curb on Garson Road, crashed through a guardrail and into a maintenance area of The Pointe at Lindbergh apartments. The crash damaged the gas line and the electrical system.

The driver ran away. The State trooper found a weapon, an undisclosed amount of cash, marijuana and two cell phones inside the car. Further investigation determined the car was stolen from Scotsdale, AZ.

No injuries were reported.

