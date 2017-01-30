GSP trooper fired after DUI arrest

Deonte McAllister (Georgia State Patrol) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- A Georgia State Patrol trooper is being terminated from the Department of Public Safety after he was stopped over the weekend for Driving Under the Influence in Buckhead.

According to a GSP report, 24-year-old Deionte McAllister was seen just before 3 a.m. Saturday behind the wheel of a Ford Crown Victoria, revving its engine and spinning its tires next to a Mustang on Peachtree Road. The Mustang was doing the same thing. McAllister's passengers were leaning out of the car, yelling at the Mustang.

When the police car pulled up behind McAllister, he noticed that McAllister's car was following the car in front of it so closely that he had to repeatedly tap his brakes to keep from hitting it.

The trooper stopped McAllister's vehicle and asked for his driver's license. McAllister produced his license and his GSP badge. While speaking to McAllister, the trooper noted a strong odor of alcohol from McAllister, plus indicated that McAllister's eyes were bloodshot and his speech slow.

The trooper gave McAllister a field sobriety test, then arrested him on DUI charges.

McAllister is being terminated from the Department of Public Safety, effective Monday, January 30.

