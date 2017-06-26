Georgia State Univ. Police Chief Joseph Spillane was arrested and charged with DUI by Fayetteville Police on June 18. (Fayette Co. Sheriff) (Photo: WXIA)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- Georgia State University Police Chief Joseph Spillane was arrested and charged with a DUI for driving with an open container of alcohol in Fayetteville, Ga., last week.

According to an incident report from the Fayetteville Police Department, Spillane, 53, was pulled over just after midnight on Sunday, June 18 on Hwy. 85 while driving a white, 1992 Mazda Miata.

According to the report, Spillane was charged with DUI, alcohol less safe, an open container violation and failure to maintain lane.

Spillane was released on a $3,888 bond.

