Gunfire erupts in Athens over weekend of drive-by shootings

THINKSTOCK

ATHENS, Ga. – Four drive-by shootings happened in Athens and Clarke County over the weekend.

All of the shootings happened east and west of downtown Athens, and none were near the University of Georgia campus.

The first incident came Friday night just after 7 p.m., when police responded to several reports of 10 to 15 shots fired at the Athens Gardens apartments on Coleridge Road.

“We canvassed the area and spoke with several residents who couldn’t identify where the shots came from,” said Det. Epifano Rodriguez of the Athens-Clarke County police department. “Officers were unable to find any shell casings,” but about an hour later, a resident called police back to the location after finding some shell casings on the sidewalk.

No one was injured and no property was damaged in this first incident.

Police came back to the same apartments on Saturday around 4 p.m. when a woman was reported armed with a gun, and shots being fired in the area. “We made contact with a person matching the description of the suspect,” Rodriguez said. “She told us she heard multiple shots, and heard a loud sound of something hitting her vehicle as she was leaving the area.”

Police said the woman’s vehicle had damage to her windshield that appeared to be gunshot-related.

The woman’s child was in the car at the time of the incident, but no one was injured.

Around 2:30 am on Sunday, a woman on Onyx Place called police after hearing loud banging noises outside her residence. Police found the woman’s home with 10 bullet holes. No one was injured, and no one gave police any descriptions of suspects or vehicles.

The fourth drive-by happened about an hour later, when a woman called police around 3:30 am after being awakened by gunfire. Police found bullet holes in two front windows that led to the living room.

Two other people inside the residence said they were watching TV and saw headlights from a vehicle; then heard three gunshots and heard a vehicle speed off. Again, no one was injured and no one provided any descriptions.

“There’s a possibility these were connected, but we’re not getting a lot of cooperation in terms of being able to put together any descriptions,” Rodriguez said.

(© 2017 WXIA)