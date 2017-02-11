Gunman robs mom, daughter selling Girl Scout cookies

NBC

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca – A gunman targeted a mother and daughter selling girl scout cookies last week outside a San Francisco Gateway.

"This is very, very scary,” said Rosa Bennett. I never thought this would actually happen to me."

Bennett and her 12-year-old daughter were selling cookies when “this guy came asking about cookies, how much is that one and then he left," Bennett said.

The man then came back, jumping behind the table and brandishing a weapon.

Bennett said she froze, her daughter just steps away at the car to replenish the cookies.

Police got the scene quickly, and got a full description of the suspect.

When word spread about the robbery, officers started digging into their pockets and donating money to replace the cash that had been stolen.

In two hours, they raised closed to $600, and by the next day, that grew to $1,100.

"We're probably going to be way more cautious next time,” Bennett said. “You never know what's going to happen."

