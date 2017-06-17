Gunned down in Griffin: Search is on for local man's killer

GRIFFIN, Ga. -- Police in Spalding County are working to find a killer who gunned down a local man early Saturday.

The crime happened at 828 Scales Street in Griffin, Ga. around 1 a.m. on Saturday. There, they found a victim shot several times with what authorities suspect was a handgun. Authorities have since identified the victim as 36-year-old Jontavian Davis of Griffin, Ga.

Homicide investigators now believe that the gunman was a man named Vonterryon J. Matthews, though he also goes by Jaquez, Quez and his other alias "Raw Dirty".

The suspect is described as a black male who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue and white cargo shorts and a light blue Nautica t-shirt with white Nike Air Force One shoes. Police also believe that he is possibly driving a gold 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with the tag RGH 7669.

If spotted, authorities warn that Matthews is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Griffin Police Department at 770-229-6450.

