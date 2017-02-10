Gwinnett ADA resigns after arrest in prostitution sting

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- A Gwinnett assistant district attorney has resigned after his arrest involving a local prostitution ring.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Dan Mayfield confirmed the resignation of ADA Christopher Quinn to 11Alive on Friday.

Quinn was charged along with several other people in connection with a prostitution sting back in December. After placing hidden cameras in the area, police were able to obtain evidence of the illicit activity taking place near a police station at a Dunwoody apartment complex.

Quinn was suspended with pay and was a well-known name in legal circles.

He was also part of the Fulton County prosecution team that tried courthouse killer Bryan Nichols and most recently handed death penalty appeals cases in Gwinnett.

