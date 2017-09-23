Police investigating Lawrenceville domestic-related double homicide

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Two people were found shot to death inside a Lawrenceville home on Saturday afternoon.

Police said a family member came home to check on the two residents, whose names have not been released, and was unable to make contact. The family member went to the back of the home and saw the body of a middle-aged resident dead from a gunshot wound.

The family member called 911, and police the found an elderly female resident shot dead.

Police believe the incident to be domestic related, as there is a history of related calls at the home.

Animal control officials also took possession of several dogs inside the Bishops Lane home.

