Henry Co. PD looking for scam artist

Surveillance images of Henry County suspect going by the name of 'Jessica Randall' (Henry Co. PD) (Photo: WXIA)

STOCKBRIDGE, GA - Police in Henry County are looking for help identifying a woman using the phony identity 'Jessica Randall.'

The woman pictured in the photos created a fake business called 'Ideal States Services LLC,' and used that business name to sell a victim a 13-foot Kubota U55-4 Excavator.

The victim wired 'Jessica Randall' $25,000, but never received delivery of the equipment.

Police said the suspect created a SunTrust Bank account in order to receive the money from the victim. They said 'Jessica Randall' withdrew the money from the SunTrust Bank branch at 4986 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge.

Investigators said the suspect used a fake driver's license with the name 'Jessica Randall' during the transaction.

If anyone can identify the suspect, they are asked to contact the Henry County Police Department.



