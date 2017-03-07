Homeowner shoots suspect during attempted break in

RIVERDALE, Ga. -- A home invasion suspect is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot by a homeowner Tuesday morning.
Riverdale police are investigating the shooting and alleged home invasion that took place at a home on Birch Walk Blvd.
According to police, a man was attempting to break into a home on Birch Circle but the homeowner was inside. That's when the homeowner shot the male.
Additional details were not immediately available. Several police officers were on the scene at the home and blocked off the roads surrounding the home to investigate.
