Homeowner who found woman's body in storage bin speaks

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- 11Alive is hearing for the first time from the homeowner who discovered a woman’s body inside a storage bin outside her Lawrenceville home.

Gwinnett County Police were called to the scene on James Road near Cruz Road just after 1 p.m. The blue plastic bin was just 20 steps from the road in the homeowner's front yard.

Now detectives are trying to identify the victim and figure out how exactly she was killed. An autopsy is expected on Friday. But for now, neighbors and the homeowner who found the body are still in disbelief.

Investigators were loading up a blue storage bin as evidence on Thursday where moments earlier they found a woman’s body.

Maria Patino explained how she saw the bin near her front yard and thought it was trash. Later, when she went to pick it up, she saw what was inside and kept thinking there’s no way that it was a real person.

“We believe the decedent is a black female,” Corporal Don Washington with the Gwinnett Police Department said. “However, we don’t have an age range at this time.”

Police believe the woman’s body was dumped sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday and that she was killed somewhere else. Still, that discovery just steps away from busy James Road in Lawrenceville has neighbors uneasy.

“It was shocking,” one of the neighbors said. “You wouldn’t imagine finding something like that. … I was really shaken up earlier.”

I am surprised because this is a very quiet neighborhood,” neighbor Moseka Bopeuia. “I come here almost every day to take care of the guy here. It’s quiet – I’m shocked.”

The autopsy will be crucial in the case because investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma in this case – like a gunshot wound – to tell them how this woman was killed.

Still, the bigger question in this search for answers is why it happened at all.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

