Homeowner witnesses end of police chase and shooting

Law enforcement on the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Tyrone, Ga.

Homeowner Louis Okun says he and his wife first heard what he thought was gunshots late Monday night outside their home near the Coweta-Fayette county line.

Okun said this surprised him -- his neighborhood is pretty quiet, ordinarily. He saw the reflection of police lights outside his home after hearing those first shots, then he heard more gunshots.

After a while, he looked outside his front window, and saw lights on the ground near the front of his driveway, and a large number of police cars on the road out front.

He called 911 -- wanting to make sure he and his family were safe. It was obvious to him that there was a shootout, due to the police response and the number of gunshots he had heard.

"The police are aware of what is going on," Okun says the operator told him -- and that he should lock the doors and stay inside.

He said that about 30 minutes later, he took his dog outside for a walk -- and went to the end of his driveway. There, he found a white SUV overturned next to the end of the driveway. It had taken out his mailbox, along with some of the fence before it came to rest against a tree.

Officers shared information about the shootout that had occurred, telling him about the suspect coming out of the car shooting.

Okun said officers on the scene were very happy with the response from the different agencies involved -- Coweta County, Fayette County and the Georgia State Patrol -- as well as with the outcome, overall. They were also happy that the situation came to a conclusion fairly rapidly.

