Family, friends ID girl killed in 'satanic' murder

HOUSTON - Family members and friends say the girl murdered by MS-13 gang members was 15-year-old Genesis Cornejo from Jersey Village.

Genesis disappeared on January 19 and police thought she ran away to New York with an unidentified man.

Instead, she ended up with the gang members who allegedly killed her as part of a satanic ritual.

Rosmeri Cornejo posted on Facebook that she is devastated by her daughter's death and that "some damned gang' took her life.





The MS 13 victim, right, and Genesis Cornejo, left.

Melissa Tagarelli worked with Rosmeri Cornejo back when they lived in New York and she's known Genesis since she was a little girl."

"When I saw her last time, she was really affectionate with her little brother," Tagarelli said. "She was reading to him in the waiting room and just seemed like a normal, young teen."

Tagarelli says the family moved to the Houston area a couple of months ago.

Houston police have not confirmed the girl they found shot to death in southwest Houston on February 16 was Genesis Cornejo.

Police also said Friday that a third underage girl is now a part of the investigation but did not release any more information on her.

"These are juveniles. These are very impressionable young women. You're talking about 14, 15 years old," said HPD Sgt. Chris Sturdivant. "They're with guys who are adults, who are hardened gang members."

Witness: Satanic sacrifice motive for MS-13 gang murder

Diego Alexander Hernandez-Rivera, 18, and Miguel Angel Alvarez-Flores, 22, were arrested Monday and charged with murder and kidnapping.

Miguel Angel Alvarez-Flores (left), Diego Alexander Hernandez-Rivera (right)

Police connected the suspects to the murder thanks to a 14-year-old girl who said the same guys held her against her will and forced her to have sex in early February. The girl believes Genesis was killed because she bashed a Satanic statue that belonged to the gang members.

The 14-year old girl told prosecutors she was passed from man to man and apartment to apartment after running away in late January. She was eventually turned over to a group of gang members back on Feb. 2 and was held captive for more than two weeks.

The girl told police six gang members shared the apartment at 2900 Gessner and a guy nicknamed Diabolico called the shots. She said the gang members fed her drugs and alcohol and forced her to have sex with a guy named Daniel.

"She was held down while 'Diabolico' tattooed a grim reaper from her knee to her foot," the judge said in court Thursday.

"He returned from the statue and told the entire group that the beast did not want a material offering, but wanted a soul," the judge said. Prosecutors say Diego Rivera has admitted he pulled the trigger.

One morning, the 14-year-old woke up and Genesis was gone. The 14-year-old is now safe and she's a major part of the case.

There's an immigration hold on the suspects, which will keep them from getting out of jail. The suspects are Salvadorian immigrants in the country illegally.

If you have any information about the case or the victim, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE LOST.

