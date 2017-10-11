Huge drug investigation nets several arrests, hundreds of pounds of meth, cocaine

(Photo: Courtesy of Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office)

A long-term investigation has netted 10 arrests in Gwinnett County and an enormous drug bust authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration along with the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force spearheaded the investigation which began in Coweta County earlier in 2017 but centered around Gwinnett.

Nicolas Fernandez-Lopez, Jose Heredia Gonzalez, Carlos Wilson Paz, Carmelo Reyes-Lozano, Cesar Leonel Perez-Flores, Raul Solorio-Campos, Rony Omar Martine-Colon, Tracy Price, Angel Santiago and Kevin Ernest Contreras were all indicted in the Gwinnett portion of the investigation with another 25 people arrested in metro Atlanta and North Carolina.

According to the district attorney's office, the arrests were members of a Mexico-based drug trafficking and money laundering organization.

But the arrests weren't the only takeaway for investigators. Also seized were 400 pounds of methamphetamine, 175 pounds of cocaine, 10 firearms and $2 million in cash.

The drug bust and arrests were the results of extensive surveillance and other investigative techniques that led to several residential search warrants and traffic stops where officers made seizures and arrests, officials said.

