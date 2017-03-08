33-year-old Kenndric Roberts

SANDY SPRINGS, GA - It was a 911 call from a woman who said she was being held against her will that led Atlanta Police to arrest a human trafficking suspect.

The call came from a 20-year-old woman alerting police that she and other women were being held at a home located in the 100 block of Strauss Lane.

Police said they arrested 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts of Sandy Springs in connection with the incident.

She also told the operator that she met Roberts on a website called "Seeking Arrangements" and that he forced her to have plastic surgery and makes the women dance for money.

When police arrived at the home they found eight women being held against their will.

With the assistance of the FBI, Roberts was arrested on Tuesday and charged with false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor.

He is being held at the Fulton County Jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday.

