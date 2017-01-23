IMAGE: ATLANTA POLICE

ATLANTA, Ga -- Police have released sketches of two men wanted in a series of east Atlanta robberies.

Police and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to their arrests and indictments.

IMAGE: ATLANTA POLICE

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

