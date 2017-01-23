WXIA
Close

Sketches of east Atlanta robbery suspects released

Tim Darnell , WXIA 6:25 PM. EST January 23, 2017

ATLANTA, Ga -- Police have released sketches of two men wanted in a series of east Atlanta robberies.

Police and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to their arrests and indictments.

 

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). 

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories