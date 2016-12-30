Clayton County infant narrowly missed by gunfire into car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Officials are just thankful that an infant child was unharmed after an argument between a man and woman erupted in gunfire.

On Friday around 6 p.m., Clayton County police officers responded to an address in the 200 block of Sitser Lane in an unincorporated part of the county.

That's where they learned that a man fired at least one shot into the vehicle of a woman he had been arguing with as she sped away.

The relation between the two has not been released, however, police said the argument was about the suspect's sister.

It escalated when the man pulled out a handgun. The woman fled in her car but said that the man fired at least once, striking the rear driver's side window traveling through the passenger seat and lodging in the door of the vehicle.

Police said an infant was in the passenger seat at the time.

Despite the close call, there were no injuries in the confrontation.

However, the man will likely still face some serious charges. Officers are already seeking warrants for the man, including two counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and cruelty to children in the third degree.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

