Jonesboro woman shot, killed in New Year's Eve robbery

JONESBORO, Ga – An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed during a robbery on New Year’s Eve at a Clayton County park.

Police say Cherish Williams, 18, was at Independence Park with two friends when three armed men approached them in the parking lot and demanded their valuables.

Williams and her friends were in a car when they were approached by the men. As the three victims were getting out of the vehicle, one of the suspects fired his gun. All of the suspects then fled the scene.

Williams’ friends were driving her to a local hospital and flagged down police en route.

Williams died at the hospital.

Police have no description of the suspects other than they were identified as black males.