Judge refuses to halt auction of Diane McIver's assets

ATLANTA - A judge in Fulton County said Friday he will not prevent Claud "Tex" McIver from going forward with an auction of his wife's assets.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard sought an injunction to prevent the auction, saying McIver was responsible for the death of his wife, Diane McIver.

Tex McIver says the shooting death of his wife in Atlanta last summer was a tragic accident. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in her death.

Howard's office filed emergency motions seeking to either halt the auction or force any proceeds to be held in trust. The judge refused to move forward on either motion.

