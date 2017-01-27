Jury finds Wimbush parents guilty on 2nd-degree child cruelty charges

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett County jury found Recardo and Therian Wimbush guilty on some of the second-degree child cruelty charges against them, but not guilty on the first-degree offenses they faced.

WXIA 1:21 PM. EST January 27, 2017

