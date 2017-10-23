K9 unit helps track down suspect during foot chase

Walton County Sheriff's Office

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A traffic stop led to a foot chase in Walton County early Monday morning.

Deputies said two people in the car exited the vehicle and ran away. One person was located on McDaniel Street and arrested. The other suspect was located by Sgt. Falco, a K9 unit who became a sargent in June.

Both suspects were taken to Walton county jail with multiple charges including possession of stolen handgun.

