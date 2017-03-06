Kroger robbed, suspect crashes after chase

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A robbery suspect was arrested after a chase and crash that started in Fayette County.

Lt. Mike Whitlow said around 9 a.m. Monday morning, the robbery suspect walked into the Kroger located at 134 Banks Crossing and demanded money from the clerk at the customer service counter.

After taking the money, the thief left the store. A witness saw him get into a gray Dodge Avenger and head north on Hwy 85. A detective spotted the car and followed the suspect heading north on I-85 North, exiting Flat Shoals Road.

The suspect crashed in a neighborhood and fled on foot. A Fayetteville Police detective and Fulton Co. police officers caught the suspect during a foot chase and he was arrested.

No one was injured.

