Landscaper charged with bestiality, cruelty to children due in court

Gwinnett County Police are searching for 61-year-old Cruz Barreralugo. (Gwinnett County)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – A man wanted for allegedly having sex with a neighbor's dog will face a judge Tuesday afternoon.

Cruz Barreralugo, 61, is charged with bestiality and cruelty to children in a Feb. 11 incident and is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m.

Gwinnett County Police were called to a Lawrenceville home and met with the owner, who said he was playing in the yard with his nephew when they saw Barreralugo with their dog.

Police said when the landscaper realized he had been seen, he stopped and fled the scene in a small, black, two-door, pick-up truck.

But once police reviewed home video surveillance, they realized that the act was caught on video. It’s unknown whether or not this was the first time.

According to the homeowner, Barreralugo had been servicing the lawn every two weeks for nearly a year.

Barreralugo's wife that her husband turned himself in on Monday afternoon. He is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.

