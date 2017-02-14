Landscaper charged with bestiality, cruelty to children makes 1st appearance

(Photo: Kathy Bourn, WXIA)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – A man wanted for allegedly having sex with a neighbor's dog made his first appearance in front of a judge Tuesday afternoon.

Cruz Barreralugo, 61, is charged with bestiality and cruelty to children in a Feb. 11 incident and went before a court at 1:30 p.m.

Gwinnett County Police were called to a Lawrenceville home and met with the owner, who said he was playing in the yard with his nephew when they saw Barreralugo with their dog.

Police said when the landscaper realized he had been seen, he stopped and fled the scene in a small, black, two-door, pick-up truck.

But once police reviewed home video surveillance, they realized that the act was caught on video. It’s unknown whether or not this was the first time.

CRUZ BARRERA-LUGO (Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, WXIA)

According to the homeowner, Barreralugo had been servicing the lawn every two weeks for nearly a year.

Barreralugo's wife that her husband turned himself in on Monday afternoon. He is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

His next court appearance will be a preliminary hearing that will take place on Friday, March 3 at 1:30 p.m.

