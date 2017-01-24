Gwinnett child abducted; believed to be in extreme danger

NORCROSS, Ga -- A four-year-old Gwinnett County girl was abducted Tuesday morning by her mother.

Mireida Esponoza-Lemus was playing outside her birth father's house with her babysitter when Gladis Lemus, 30, took the girl, according to Norcross police. Lemus is the toddler's birth mother and police say the girl could be in extreme danger.

The 4-year-old is described as a Hispanic female, 3-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 35 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater and pink pants. She has a birthmark in the shape of a star on her thumb.

Police said a car containing Gladis Lemus and an unidentified man pulled up outside the location, where the girl was playing, at 5655 Hammond Drive. The relationship between Lemus and the driver is unknown, police say.

The girl's father, Enrique Espinoza, also told police that the girl could be in danger based on past experience. Police said they have been to the house before, but did not go into detail of what those experiences were.

Gladis Lemus is described as an Hispanic female, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, medium build, with brown eyes.

They are believed to be driving a gray 2009 Ford Flex with Georgia tag number RCP 9791. Police said a traffic camera at Jimmy Carter Boulevard captured an actual photo of the car, though they aren't sure whether it was before or after the child was taken.

At this time, police don't know whether Lemus is heading out of state.

"That's one of the reasons we put out the Amber Alert and the BOLO," Norcross Police Sgt. Donald Butynski told 11Alive. "(It's) for the safety of the child, plus to get the surrounding agencies and possibly state agencies involved to keep a look out for the car and also let the public know to keep a lookout for the car."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norcross Police Department at 770-448-2111 or 911 immediately.

