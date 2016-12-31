Life-like Star Wars costumes stolen from group's truck

(Photo: 501st Legion/Twitter)

Star Wars fans who spend much of their time giving back to the Atlanta community were in for a rude awaking on an already tough day when they returned to a truck to find their custom made costumes missing.

The group had just left a tribute to legendary Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher when the theft happened according to Bobby Shively.

"Afterwards, we went to dinner and when we were done with dinner, I came out to my truck and my Darth Vader costume was taken out of my truck," he said.

But that was not all. A fellow costumer had her Storm Trooper outfit taken as well. Had this been a store bought item, it may not have been quite as big a deal.

But these costumes, which are custom built from head-to-toe, cost each of these fans thousands of dollars.

"It took me a year to assemble it," Shively said. "It's made up by different parts, the helmet, the chest armor, all the different parts are made by different artists all around the globe."

At this point, he and his fellow costumers aren't sure if they were targeted or if the incident was random. What he does know is that the thieves didn't take anything else and the glove box was untouched.

He also said a life-sized replica of Han Solo incased in Carbonite was on top of the massive crates holding the costumes. So it was no easy task to steal them.

Shively is a member of the 501st Legion, a worldwide group of costumers who spend much of their time at charitable events entertaining fans - many times children.

“It’s used to bring happiness to kids. It’s not adults playing dress up," he said. "It is, but we use these for good causes. I was actually at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Christmas Eve."

The Atlanta portion of the group makes regular trips to local hospitals. And for Shively, it's one of his favorite parts of having the costume.

In fact it was what inspired him to be a part of the group.

"I could not fathom coming up with $1,500 for a Storm Trooper costume until I saw them in a social media post and saw them at a children's hospital and visiting some patients at the cancer wing at Aflac Center."

As he explained it, the custom made Darth Vader costume is worth much more than that. Still, he said it's not the money that concerns him.

"It's a costume, it can be replaced," he said. "It's going to take some time and effort but there's some sentimental value in that I've done a lot of cool stuff in there."

From going to Disney, to meeting stars and of course making kids happy there were more than a few big moments over the years.

"There's a lot of memories that are stored in all that plastic and fiberglass and leather," Shively said.

So for now, he asks that the public keep an eye open for costumes that look too real to have been picked up from a store being off-loaded. And if someone does spot unusual activity, he hopes they'll call police to report it.

Stolen Armor Alert!

Please see attached and contact the @ga501st email address provided below if you have any information. Thanks! #501st pic.twitter.com/f8sMujstMF — 501st Legion (@501stLegion) December 31, 2016

