Macon man arrested in human trafficking case

MACON, Ga. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office along with the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a man wanted on charges of rape and sex trafficking, Thursday morning.

Police found 34-year-old Najiy Williams at a home on Rocky Creek Road and arrested him without incident.

His arrest comes a month after Bibb deputies went to an area Greyhound Bus station in reference to a sexual assault. On Feb. 18, the woman told police she was sexually assaulted in a room at the Roadway Inn in Macon. She said a man she only knew as "King," was holding her against her will and tried to force her into prostitution. Police later identified that man as Williams. The woman said Williams lured her to Macon with the promise of work on an online site.

Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, looked into her allegations. The investigation led to five search warrants being served on five rooms at the Roadway Inn.

Police found four other women at the hotel who also reported that Williams lured them to Macon. All of the women were rescued from the hotel. Williams was not at the hotel at the time. Arrest warrants were issued for his arrest.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to the case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

