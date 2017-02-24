Mailman arrested for DUI, cocaine possession

Edward Dickson Gay (Hall County Sheriff's Dept.)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. – Edward Dickson Gay was delivering mail in Gainesville, Ga., when he was pulled over for failing to use turn signals, but Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies would uncover cocaine.

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Gay, of Flowery Branch, Ga., during the course of a traffic stop on Longview Drive on Thursday at 1 p.m. They found cocaine in his U.S. Postal Service vehicle and arrested him for possession and driving under the influence.

Gay was arrested without incident and booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains held pending first appearance, Friday at 2 p.m.

This case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Division and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.



(© 2017 WXIA)