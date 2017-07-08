Man accused of attacking elderly woman due in court on Monday

MCDONOUGH, Ga – The man accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman in her apartment last year is expected to enter a guilty plea on Monday.

Officials from the Henry County District Attorney’s office said Greg Andre Stillwell may also be sentenced on Monday.

According to McDonough police, the 73-year-old woman was beaten, stabbed and robbed inside of her apartment in the Grier Manor assisted living community on April 27, 2016.

Stillwell was arrested two days later and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and first-degree burglary.

