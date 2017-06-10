Man accused of shooting College Park officers in court on Saturday

ATLANTA – The man accused of shooting two College Park police officers at a local restaurant is due to make his first court appearance on Saturday.

Kendarrius Chester is accused of shooting the officers at the Red Snapper restaurant on Old National Highway on May 27.

Chester is set to appear before a judge at 11 am.

The officers were shot as they responded to a domestic disturbance call. One of the officers was shot in his vest; a bullet hit the other officer's radio.

Chester was arrested this past week after police found him in an abandoned building on Metropolitan Parkway.

The officers are doing well, the sheriff's office said.

PHOTOS: Manhunt underway in College Park police officers' shooting

© 2017 WXIA-TV