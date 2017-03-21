Man accused of sodomizing juvenile during robbery arrested

ATLANTA, Ga – A man accused of sodomizing a juvenile during a southwest Atlanta home invasion in late January was arrested Tuesday.
According to the FBI, Demonte Savalas Mitchell, 32, was arrested without incident in Dallas, Ga.
Police say Mitchell broke into the house on the morning of Jan. 29, with the intention to steal property. He then encountered a juvenile occupant in the house and violently assaulted the resident, according to police.
Mitchell has been charged by Atlanta police with armed robbery; home invasion; aggravated assault; aggravated sodomy; criminal attempted rape; and false imprisonment, all felonies.
He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of battery.
