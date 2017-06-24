Man allegedly shot by motorist while fleeing police

COVINGTON, Ga – A man was shot Saturday morning in Covington after he crashed his SUV into another vehicle while fleeing from police.

According to local police, Terrence Lee Lennox, 33, is in critical condition after allegedly being shot by Marcus Allen Pitts of Covington.

Police were responding to reports of an SUV being driven recklessly when then they saw Lennox crash into another vehicle and then flee his vehicle on foot.

“A citizen driving a truck followed the suspect from the SUV and blocked him with his vehicle,” said police. “The citizen driving the truck fired a handgun at the suspect and struck him in the neck.”

Pitts was arrested on aggravated assault charges. He is being held in the Newton County jail.

