Man arrested after carjacking victim in driveway

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Police have arrested a man wanted for carjacking a man in his own driveway.

On February 5, around 1 p.m. police said 21-year-old Frederick Louis Spears, used a silver handgun to demand cash from a man at his home on Spalding Creek Court. Spears then ordered the man to get in the passengers' seat and drove him to an ATM to withdraw cash.

Spears then drove away. The vehicle was found in Lithonia.

Spears is charged with Hijacking a Motor Vehicle, Carjacking, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault. He is currently in custody in the DeKalb County jail awaiting transfer to Fulton County.

WXIA