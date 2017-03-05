Man arrested after driving truck into SWAT vehicle

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- A man who slammed his truck into the side of a parked SWAT vehicle is now sitting in a Cobb County jail.
Police confirmed that around 4 p.m. on Saturday, a man drove up in his 2001 Ford Explorer and directly into the side of a parked SWAT truck in the parking lot of Precinct 1.
The man, later identified as 33-year-old Brian Palusiak, was arrested and taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Once those were taken care of, he was placed in the Cobb County jail on a charge of interference with government property.
