Man arrested for deadly shooting outside Norcross lounge

Gwinnett Police have arrested Christopher Parker 42, of Lithonia in relation to the homicide that occurred Sunday

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA. - An arrest has been made in the deadly weekend shooting of a 19-year-old man.

Christopher Parker 42, of Lithonia, was arrested Wednesday morning for the murder of Domiquo Riley of Snellville.

Gwinnett County Police said on Sunday, around 1 a.m., officers responded to a person shot call at Midnight Blu Café, located at 5050 Jimmy Carter Blvd. in Norcross.

Police found a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the leg. She was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center.

Several minutes later, police responded to another person shot call where they found Riley's body inside of a vehicle at a Shell Gas Station located at 5535 Jimmy Carter Blvd.

Riley had a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Detectives soon learned that Riley was shot in the parking lot of Midnight Blu Cafe and was driven to the gas station.

Police said there were multiple shooters and whiteness who fled the scene, however, police were able to narrow down Parker as one of the alleged shooters. Parker is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives are still seeking additional suspects and anticipate more arrests.

Police are asking anyone who was at the location that night to come forward with information about what they saw. Tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers Atlanta (404-577-8477) or directly to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

