Man arrested for impersonating a police officer

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man was arrested for impersonating a police officer and initiating a traffic stop on Thursday evening.

Cherokee County deputies said they received a call from a concerned citizen who witnessed the traffic stop and followed the suspected vehicle. Deputies arrived to the Waldan Pond Apartment complex on Bells Ferry Road where they spotted the Ford Focus and was able to locate its owner, 37-year-old Brian Weikel from Acworth.

Weikel told deputies he pulled over a driver using a blue light that attaches to the visor of his car. He further explained he pulled the car over because the driver was driving in an aggressive manner. Deputies said Weikel is not a certified peace officer and holds no type of authority in the state of Georgia. A blue strobe light was found in his vehicle and taken into evidence.

Weikel was charged with Impersonating a Police Officer and is currently being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center with an $11,200.00 bond. Detectives are asking if anyone recognizes Weikel and thinks he has pulled them over in the past to please contact them at 770-928-0239.

