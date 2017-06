IMAGES COURTESY 11ALIVE VIEWER

LOGANVILLE, Ga – SWAT teams are on the scene outside a Loganville residence, where a man has barricaded himself inside, after a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend.

Gwinnett police have confirmed that SWAT teams are on Stream Walk Drive in Loganville.

The woman is no longer inside the residence.

This story is developing.

