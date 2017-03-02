Man charged with attempting to snatch child at Walmart

Eric Shayne Richardson (Photo: Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)

SHELBY, N.C. – Police in Shelby arrested a man they say attempted to snatch a baby at Walmart.

According to Shelby Police, the victim said Eric Shayne Richardson, 43, was talking to her 10-month-old daughter inside the Walmart store on Dixon Boulevard when he tried to pull the child away from her.

Records show this is home of man accused of trying to abduct baby from Walmart. Neighbor says he’s worried for area kids’ safety. More @wcnc pic.twitter.com/QEkrB9GQDi — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) March 2, 2017

A warrant for Richardson’s arrest was obtained by detectives and he turned himself in Wednesday night, police say. He is charged with assault on a child under 12 and is being held in the Cleveland County Jail under a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WCNC