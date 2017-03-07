Man charged with murder after estranged wife's body found in Forsyth home

Zhibin Duan was charged with murder after investigators found his estranged wife's body inside his home. (Photo: WXIA)

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- A Forsyth County man has been charged with the murder of his estranged wife after investigators found her body inside a home Monday evening.

Around 6:40 p.m., Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the Wyndham Park subdivision in southeast part of the county after neighbors called to report a man walking around the neighborhood "being confrontational."

When deputies got to the scene, they found 51-year-old Zhibin Duan walking around with what appeared to be blood on his shirt. Authorities said Duan refused to follow orders from deputies to stand still and thus, he was arrested. After further investigating, they searched Duan's home and found a woman's body inside.

At this time, deputies indicate the victim's death was the result of a domestic dispute between the estranged married couple, who were not currently living together.

Duan was arrested and transported to the Forsyth County Detention Center where he's being held without bond.

WXIA