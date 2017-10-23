Man charged with murder after shooting victim multiple times

Photo: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

ATLANTA - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a deadly shooting following an altercation on Saturday.

At approximately 7:33 p.m., officers were called to 420 Ira St. SW for a person shot.

They found Jarvis Hayes, 26, of Atlanta with multiple gun shot wounds after an altercation with the alleged shooter identified as Anteria Gordon, 24.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and he later died.

Police said Gordon called 911, remained on the scene and was cooperative with investigators.

Initially, police said this was considered a death investigation. After Gordon was interviewed by investigators, they found probable cause to upgrade it to a homicide investigation.

Gordon is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

