Man dead, woman injured in overnight shooting

ATLANTA – One man was killed and a woman injured in an early Saturday morning shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Police have detained a “person of interest,” after officers responded to reports of a shooting at a Troy Street home near Washington Park around 1 am.

The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while the woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police believe all of the parties involved in the shooting knew each other, and that an argument led to the shooting.

© 2017 WXIA-TV