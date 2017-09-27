Man found dead behind restaurant after armed robbery

Stephen Boissy / 11Alive

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A man was found dead behind the dumpster of a McDonald's Wednesday night after a robbery at the restaurant.

According to Clayton County police, two men entered the McDonald's on Riverdale Road just after 9 p.m. Witnesses said they heard shots fired after the men ran out of the restaurant.

Police said one man was found face down with a gunshot wound. Investigators are trying to determine if the victim was involved in the robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back with 11Alive.com for more updates.

© 2017 WXIA-TV