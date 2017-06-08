DORAVILLE, Ga. -- Authorities are searching for clues in the death of a man found facedown in a Doraville driveway.

According to Dorvaville Police, Clarence "Alex" Maddox was found dead in the 3900 block of Flowers Road just before 6 a.m., on May 30.

Maddox had a gunshot wound to the abdominal area.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

