Man found shot to death on Godby Road

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Police confirm that one man is dead in southern Fulton County after a "shots fired" call late Thursday.

Fulton County police confirm that they arrived at Sierra Townhomes in the 2700 block of Godby Road around 8 p.m. where they found a black male shot several times.

Police on the scene are still investigating the circumstances of the incident and believe they know who the victim is but have not released a name pending notification of family. However, they did confirm that the victim was in his mid-30s.

Check back for updates as they become available.

© 2017 WXIA-TV