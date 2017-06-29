Man gets 20 years for Craigslist armed robberies

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

MARIETTA, Ga. – A man will spend two decades in prison for committing three armed robberies against Craigslist users.

Last week, a Cobb County jury convicted Christopher Jordan Intemann, 23, of Marietta, Ga., for robbing three people who responded to ads that he placed on Craigslist in 2015.

The defendant lured unsuspecting shoppers to Thurleston Court in his own Marietta neighborhood to purchase electronics on two different occurrences.

On Oct. 29, 2015, Intemann used a firearm and robbed a man of $500 and an iPhone when he showed up to buy a cell phone for his wife.

Less than a month later, on Nov. 22, 2015, Intemann robbed two more people at gunpoint, taking their phones and $1,000 when they responded to his ad offering a laptop for sale.

The defendant admitted to posting both ads, but claimed that other suspects committed the armed robberies.

“Our community is using these websites to conduct commerce, and we must keep them safe,” Cobb County ADA Brendan Murphy told the court during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

“This case also serves as a reminder to the public to be cautious when shopping online. More importantly, it’s a message to those who would prey on our community: You will get caught, you will be prosecuted, and you will go to prison for a long time.”

Intemann was sentenced to 30 years, with 20 years behind bars and the remainder to be served on probation.

