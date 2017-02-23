Man gets life in prison after footprint links him to girlfriend's murder

Gavel in court room (FILE PHOTO) (Photo: ThinkStock)

ATLANTA -- A jury found a man guilty of his girlfriend's murder, after officials say a simple footprint helped link him to the crime.

On Thursday, Christopher Profet was found guilty of Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. It's all in connection to the 2014 murder of LaTonya Morris-Figg.

According to investigators, Profet went with then-girlfriend Morris-Figg on May 15 to buy a new vehicle. Surveillance video shows the couple stopping at a Kroger and a Walmart located in Snellville to cash money orders totaling $900.00. An hour later, a bystander found the woman's lifeless body on a dirt road off Williams Road in Palmetto, Ga. The bystander notified Palmetto Police immediately.

When police found Morris-Figgs' body, she had two gunshot wounds to her neck and head. A footprint impression was located near the body along with a shell casing.

Investigators said Profet fled Atlanta a day after the murder. When police contacted him a few days after the murder, he told police he went to visit another girlfriend during the time of the murder. Profet’s other girlfriend, however, told police he was not with her.

During the investigation, the GBI also determined that Profet's Nike flip-flops, seen in surveillance video from both stores, matched the footprint located near the Morris-Figg's body. Police arrested Profet.

Profet will now serve life in prison, plus five years.

