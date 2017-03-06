Man killed during dispute with girlfriend's ex-husband

Tommy L. Morris, 53, was arrested for shooting, killing his ex-wife's new boyfriend, police said.

ATHENS, Ga. – Drinking and arguing over a woman led to one man dead and another behind bars, police said.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers were dispatched to Linda Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m., Sunday night, for a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found 43-year-old Tony Curtis Foster Jr., of Athens, Ga., and Tommy Lee Morris, 53, also from Athens.

According to police, the two men, who were drinking, started arguing over Morris’ ex-wife. That’s when Morris retrieved an assault-style rifle form his car and shot Foster, his ex-wife’s current boyfriend, several times.

As Foster fell from his gunshot wounds, police said, Morris moved closer to him, stood over him and several more times.

Police said that Foster was dead on arrival.

The suspect was identified and found hiding in the woods nearby the crime scene. Morris was arrested and taken to the Clarke County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

