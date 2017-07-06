Man pleads guilty to killing cousin over $400 debt

Person of interest sketch released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for the Brookhaven Police Department (Photo: Brookhaven Police Department) (Photo: WXIA)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing his cousin in 2015, all, apparently, over a $400 debt.

Back in November 2015, Brookhaven Police responded to a shooting at the Esquire Apartments off Buford Highway to find a person's lifeless body in the parking lots. Officers said the victim, 20-year-old Nicolas Morales-Garcia, had been shot in the back of the head. Witnesses on the scene said the gunshots rang out after an argument between two. Shortly after, a person was seen running toward the apartment's pool before escaping.

Police were able to come up with a sketch of the suspect using witness descriptions, which helped them identify Carlos Eduardo Morales-Gallardo as the shooter.

During the investigation, authorities uncovered Morales-Gallardo went to his mother in Covington after the shooting and admitted to killing his cousin. He then apparently asked his mother for money to escape to Mexico, but she refused and told him he needed to "take responsibility for his actions."

Morales-Gallardo was eventually arrested and allegedly confessed to the shooting, claiming it was an accident. However, an investigation and the suspect's confession to family led police to determine Morales-Gallardo shot the victim over $400.

Morales-Gallardo, now 21 years old, pleaded guilty, Thursday, to felony murder in lieu of going to trial. He was sentenced to life in prison in DeKalb County Superior Court.

