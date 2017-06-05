Man sentenced on child sex, porn charges

THINKSTOCK

ATLANTA – A Lawrenceville man has been sentenced to more than 28 years in prison for using the Internet to entice a child for sex.

Leonard Nathaniel Peragine, Jr., 34, was also sentenced on charges of distributing and possessing child pornography.

“Peragine intentionally searched online for sexual opportunities with children, and fortunately his efforts connected him to an undercover FBI agent instead,” said U.S. Attorney John Horn.

Peragine responded to a classified ad that offered sexual access to a child. While arranging to have sex with the child, Peragine sent child porn videos to the undercover agent that depicted adult men committing sex acts on children.

Peragine later spoke with someone he thought was the child and asked whether she had seen the videos, and whether she wanted to try those activities with him. He arranged a meeting on September 29, 2015, in Suwanee, Ga.

When Peragine showed up for the meeting, he was arrested by the FBI. Condoms were found in his car, and additional child pornography was located on his cell phone.

Later investigation revealed other instances where Peragine sexually abused girls aged one, six, and eight, and a 14-year-old boy.

